All patients are stable following Tuesday's crash. Photo / Supplied

Three of the people involved in Tuesday's crash on State Highway 3 at Whangaehu are now in a stable condition, with the other being discharged from Whanganui Hospital.

The accident occurred near the Whangaehu River bridge shortly before 5pm when a ute and van collided.

A woman in her early 60s remains in the critical care unit but is stable.

Two men remain in the surgical ward in a stable condition. A 6-year-old child has been discharged.