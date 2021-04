The crash occurred just before 5pm on Tuesday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called when a car rolled at Westmere, near Whanganui.

The crash at the intersection of Belmont Rd and Taylor Rd occurred just before 5pm on Tuesday.

No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.