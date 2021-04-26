Minor injuries in car crashes in central Whanganui and Erua

The crashes occurred at 4.30pm on State Highway 4 at Erua and at 10pm in central Whanganui. Photo / File

No one was injured in crashes in Whanganui and Erua on Monday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash on State Highway 4 near Erua, south of National Park, around 4.30pm, where a car had rolled.

St John sent one ambulance, with the crew treating one person with minor injuries. The person did not need to be taken to hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted with scene protection and no one was trapped in the accident.

At 10pm, Whanganui police received a report of a crash at the intersection of Halswell St and Glasgow St.

St John treated those involved at the scene.

Towing was required for two vehicles.