Police investigating suspicious fire in Alma Rd, Whanganui

Police say the deliberately lit fire occurred just after midnight on Alma Rd. Photo / File

Police say the deliberately lit fire occurred just after midnight on Alma Rd. Photo / File

Police are treating a fire in Gonville as suspicious and are seeking information from the public.

Police were called to assist Fire and Emergency NZ with a shed fire on Alma Rd at 12.05am on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

A police spokesperson said the fire appeared to have been deliberately lit and an investigation was under way.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Alma Rd area overnight is asked to call police on 105 quoting the following file number, 210428/6661.