British comedian Bill Bailey to perform in Whanganui in March 2020

Bill Bailey's ruminations on the sounds of lockdown led to a "greater appreciation of birdsong". Photo / Supplied

British comedian and musician Bill Bailey's first international stop in the Covid-19 era will be in New Zealand, with a show scheduled for Whanganui next year.

Bailey embarks on a 12-date tour of the country in March and April and will perform his En route to Normal show at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on March 31.

Show publicity says Bailey will ponder questions "that this moment in history has thrown up" and tries to see a way through "the strange unreality of our new world".

"Tracing lines through chaotic moments in history, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife.

"Through music, songs and memories, Bill considers our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track, and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving."

Bailey, who was last in New Zealand in 2018, will share his own experiences of dealing with isolation and ruminate on the sounds of lockdown which "led to a greater appreciation of birdsong and perhaps led to the creation of music itself".

He will also explain how mankind's reliance on technology inspired him to create remixes of video-calling ringtones.

Bailey's touring schedule was halted by Covid-19, but while he waited to resume, he featured on reality series Strictly Come Dancing, lent his voice to the animated film adaptation of children's book Dragonkeeper, and wrote a book called Bill Bailey's Remarkable Guide to Happiness.