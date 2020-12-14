Whanganui Vintage Weekend sees return of Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby

Entrants will have to navigate the steep hill on Drews Ave to get to the finish at Rutland St. Photo / File

Brakes and a helmet are the two things you'll need the most if you're planning to enter the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby during Whanganui Vintage Weekend next month.

The derby was last held in 2018, with around 90 carts entered.

The course for next year again begins at Queen's Park Pukenamu before plunging down Drews Ave to Rutland St.

Plumber Dan (Daniel Goldsworthy) said aside from brakes and helmets, the other main criteria for entry was "no rope steering".

"Brakes are kind of good, and we do have airbags right down the bottom in case they fail," Goldsworthy said.

"It is a bit last minute, and we haven't given people much time, but before you can advertise it you have to sort out road closures and ambulances and all the health and safety side of things.

"There will be a weight restriction on [the carts] this year because there were some car chassis and stuff in the past that were getting a little bit heavy for health and safety, in case they got out of control."

Lily Claypole aka The Flying Nun heads down the course. Photo / File

The fastest time recorded in the race was by Lily Claypole, aka The Flying Nun, in 2017, and Goldsworthy said her cart now sat in his business' front window.

"It's an awesome contraption and there were some serious speeds clocked on it. She was 15 at the time I think, and went head first down the hill.

"A lot of people use bike wheels, but the bike wheels don't seem to like the corners very much. They tend to fold in, which is all part of the fun."

Past events have resulted in competitors flying down the hill on carts, wheelie bins, drift trucks and even a set of bagpipes, and Goldsworthy said the jumps and corner halfpipe on the bend next the Whanganui Musicians Club would be returning again in 2021.

Andrew Taylor's bagpipes on wheels won best cart in 2018. Photo / File

"Health and safety usually kills this kind of stuff, and apparently it's safer to put kids in front of a TV screen. I'm sure that does them other sorts of damage.

"I believe there's only been three major accidents in the five years it has run, and they were all spectators, so being a spectator is just about as dangerous.

"There are different ages groups, and some really awesome, creative people out there. Basically, it's a day for fun."

The 2021 Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby takes place on Monday, January 25. It cost $20 to enter. For more information, email plumberdanltd@gmail.com or visit the shop at 179 Victoria Ave.