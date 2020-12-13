Whanganui Christmas Parade bigger and brighter than ever in 2020

Santa's sleigh with a reindeer-riding elf makes its way along Victoria Ave in the Whanganui Christmas Parade. Photo /Lewis Gardner

The 2020 Whanganui Christmas Parade attracted a record crowd on Saturday, with organiser Kelly Scarrow saying it was the biggest and best she has seen.

"We had 41 floats and they were stunning this year," Scarrow said.

"In the five years that I have been co-ordinating the parade, this was the biggest and I think everyone was so pleased to be out and celebrating together after the year that we've had.

"Community spirit is thriving in Whanganui and it was great to see it clearly demonstrated at the parade."

The prize for best motorised float went to Idea Services Whanganui, Falun Dafa Whanganui won the prize for best walking float and the prize for best costumes went to Community Drumming Whanganui.

"There were so many good ones this year," Scarrow said.

"The Amdram Float was amazing."

Scarrow said she wanted to extend thanks to Māori Wardens for their support in helping with such a big crowd this year, Downer doing a great job on traffic diversion for the parade and Whanganui & Partners for providing funding.

Brass Whanganui junior players were sensibly attired in matching sun hats for the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Bruce Ardell was driving his beautiful 1935 Dennis fire engine in the Christmas Parade. Photo /Lewis Gardner

Festively decorated vintage vehicles made their way along Victoria Ave to delight the large audience. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Children line up for high fives from a loveable canine. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Some of Santa's helpers waved to the crowd from a tinsel decorated trailer with a Christmas tree on board. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Falun Dafa Whanganui won the prize for best walking float in the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Amdram Wanganui members donned some of their best-loved costumes for their float in the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner