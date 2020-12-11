Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Use stakes to protect against wind damage

6 minutes to read

Hydrangea Bridal Bouquet. Photo / Supplied

By:

Wow again we have had some serious amount of rainfall. Very good for ensuring a good water table going into summer and it extends our active planting season.

The wind, however, has been more challenging

