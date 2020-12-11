5 Things to do in Whanganui this weekend

With less than two weeks until Christmas, now's the perfect time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

SHOPPING

With less than two weeks until Christmas, now's the perfect time to get started on your Christmas shopping if you haven't already. Small businesses would love your support. Check out some of the ideas in today's gift guide.

ON THE BOX

Get into the spirit with quintessential Christmas movie Love Actually this weekend. With an all-star cast, the movie features 10 stories about love in London at Christmas time. Three, Sunday 8.35pm.

BAKING

Need to use up ageing or frozen bananas? Grab this weekend's essence liftout in the Whanganui Chronicle and check out Nigella Lawson's chocolate, tahini and banana bread two ways.

ALBUM

Australian musician Nick Cave.

Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace is the album of a concert film featuring Cave solo on piano. Featuring stripped-down versions of songs from throughout his career, the raw emotion of Cave's music shines through even more.

PARADE

Santa Claus is coming to town, and you can see him at the Mainstreet Christmas Parade in Victoria Ave. The procession kicks off at 2pm Saturday and there'll be an after-party at Majestic Square including a kids' festive fashion parade.