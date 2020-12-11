Christmas present ideas: The ultimate Whanganui gift guide

Tiki Taane is one of the many iconic Kiwi acts playing at Sound Valley next February. Photo / Peter de Graaf

If ever there was a year for well-earned treats, it's 2020, and if ever there was a year to shop local, this is it! Whether it's a thoughtful gift for a loved one or a present for yourself, we've put together a handy shopping guide, all while supporting local businesses.

Ideas for children

Evelyn and Moose

For all things baby and children's wear, visit Evelyn and Moose on Taupo Quay.

Specialising in home-made retro-style dresses, shirts, overalls and custom orders, Rita Snowden can make to order.

This retro-style dress comes in many styles and sizes, for 2 to 12-year-olds. Prices range from $69.99 to $89.99. For an extra $30, throw in a matching bag.

Visit the store at 45 Taupo Quay or email evelynandmoose@gmail.com with questions.

Paige's Book Gallery

David Walliams newest book Code Name Bananas. Photo / Supplied

Want your child to get lost and mesmerised by a book? Renowned English comedian and writer David Walliams' newest piece Code Name Bananas will have them struggling to put it down.

Pick it up at Paiges Book Gallery on the corner of Guyton and Wicksteed St or give them an email at hello@paigesbooks.com to order. Why not buy that cooking book you have always wanted while you're at it too?

Ideas for her

Candles

Montserrat Candles & Co have a wide range of environmentally friendly soy-based candles. Photo / Supplied

A regular feature at the Whanganui River Markets, Montserrat & Co Soy Candles have a vast range of luxury fragrance candles made from soy wax. Hand poured in Whanganui, candles include Black Raspberry & Vanilla to Mandarin and Basil. All candles are 100 er cent natural and eco-friendly.

Travel tins are $15 and signature glass candles are $25 and are available at Sonja Petersens stall at the Saturday River Markets or https://www.facebook.com/montserratsoycandles/

Earrings

Eyedrops from Isla Osborne are available from New Zealand Glassworks. Photo / Stuart Munro

Pop into the national centre for glass art in the middle of Whanganui and pick up something special from the New Zealand Glassworks on Rutland St. These "Eyedrops" earrings by Isla Osborne can be ordered in a number of beautiful colours including opaque green and red, black white and yellow.

Order online at https://www.nzglassworks.com/collections/shop, along with a whole lot more beautiful glasswork.

Ideas for him

Hair

Treat your man with a clean experience with Monaghans Barbershop. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Keep Dad looking fresh with a new year's haircut from locally renowned barber Sam Monaghan at Monaghans Barbershop. With anything ranging from a tight fade to a cut-throat shave, Monaghans have something for all the men to look sharp.

Walk in at 52 Victoria Ave or give them a call at 06 348 9099 to get a voucher for your special man.

Local beer

Lads Brewing Co beers are available across Whanganui supermarkets. Photo / Supplied

Support a locally crafted beer from the boys at Lads Brewing Company. Brewed near the banks of the Whanganui River, Lads have a beer suitable for whatever his taste buds love.

Purchase the Lads range from a number of stores in town, including Riverview, Eastbrook and St John's Hill 4 Square, Liquorland Whanganui, Ohakune and Feilding, and New World Wanganui and Feilding.

Ideas for him and her

Gangland

Jared Savage's Gangland is available at all good book stores. Photo / File

Since his first Weekend Herald front-page story in 2009, award-winning NZME investigative reporter Jared Savage has been addicted to writing about the criminal underworld. His first book, Gangland, is a fascinating read for those wanting to learn about a world invisible to many of us: a world of drugs, organised crime and violent gangs. Ask at your local bookshop.

Concert

Tiki Taane is one of the many iconic Kiwi acts playing at Sound Valley next February. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Take your partner to one of the premier music events Whanganui has had in years in Sound Valley 2021. Taking place at Cooks Gardens on February 20, Sound Valley features New Zealand favourites Kora, Tiki Taane, Ladi6, Kings, The Black Seeds and Whanganui's own Ra Costello.

Tickets are $99, available at http://soundvalley.nz/tickets.html.

Sarjeant Gallery Gift Shop

Porched birdhouse from Sarjeant Gallery Shop. Photo / Supplied

Add style to your garden while providing shelter for neighbourly fowl with a porch birdhouse from the Sarjeant Gallery Gift Shop.

You can order it online for $79 at https://shop.sarjeant.org.nz/products. Or pop into the gift shop on Taupo Quay for all sorts of ceramics, earrings and pendants.

Ideas for the whole family

Berry picking

Pick your own berries at the Windermere Berry Farm this summer. Photo / Supplied

Take the family to Windermere Berry Farm on State Highway 3 and pick your own container of fresh strawberries for $10.

Before you're done, pick up a coffee and orders pancakes while the kids cool down with a fresh berry ice cream. Why not pick up a wine while you're there?

Christmas cards

All sorts of cards and creations, including Kirihimete cards are available from Awhi Mai Creations. Photo / Supplied

Get right into the Christmas spirit with cards for the whole family from Awhi Mai creations. For $20, you get a 10 pack of Kirihimete cards with five designs.

Order online at https://awhimai.com/shop/

Racing

Cemetery Circuit kicks off this Boxing Day for it's 70th edition. Photo / Lewis Gardner

With the Christmas Day festivities behind you, stand on the banks of the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day for a day full of adrenaline.

Before December 15, adult tickets cost $25 with youth tickets (15 and under) costing $5. Tickets after the 15th cost $35 for adults.

Buy them at https://cemeterycircuit.co.nz/tickets/.

Outdoors

Falling Creek Ranch offer a range of outdoor experiences at their Okoia farmstead. Photo / Supplied

On the top plateaus of Okoia, northeast of Whanganui, Falling Creek Ranch offer all sorts of activities and camps suitable for everyone in the family. From treks to horse riding lessons, Falling Creek will take you out of everyday life for something a little different.

Check out www.fallingcreekranch.co.nz for more information.