Pop-up space in Whanganui's Maria Pl ready for summer fun

Claire Foxton's mural overlooks the giant pool table in the Maria Pl pop-up space. Photo / Supplied

A second mural, new mobile Italian food business and giant games are set to pop up in Whanganui's Maria Pl this summer.

La Bella, a food business owned by friends Natalina Damosso and James Winterburn, is expected to open this Wednesday in the Maria Pl pop-up space between Victoria Ave and St Hill St.

"Italian food was a huge part of my upbringing, with my father owning La Ponte restaurant, so I grew up in the kitchen and I've been a chef forever," Damosso said.

"La Bella had a trial at the recent Taste Whanganui festival and it really exceeded our expectations.

"Once our generator arrives we're really looking forward to getting rolling with serving great food to customers."

Damosso said she would be looking after the pop-up space, which has free giant games on site, including table tennis, Connect Four and a pool table which is the largest in New Zealand.

Whanganui District Council town centre regeneration project manager Ellen Young said Maria Pl was a key pedestrian route between Cooks Gardens and Pukenamu Queen's Park and was expected to be busy during the 2021 New Zealand Masters Games.

"It's great to have the Maria Place pop-up space ready to be activated again through the generosity of local landowners who have partnered with La Bella and the council," Young said.

"We're also fortunate to have secured sponsorship from Resene for the paint for the mural."

Part of the purpose for the mural painting, which starts on Monday, December 14, was education, Young said.

"We realised that there was a chance to upskill local artists through this project.

"Well-known local artist Jodi Clark has developed the concept for the mural, creating a striking, colourful design that works well with the existing mural on site."

Experienced local street artist Dan Mills will paint the mural and work with Clark to share his knowledge about translating large-scale artworks onto walls.

Young said there might be an opportunity to extend the education, and local UCOL and secondary school students were being offered the chance to learn about the process.

The first mural in the pop-up space was painted by Melbourne street artist Claire Foxton during the Whanganui Walls event in 2019.