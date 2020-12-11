Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Demand for Whanganui real estate showing no signs of slowing down in 2021

5 minutes to read

Experts say Whanganui house prices will continue to climb in 2021. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui house prices have rocketed 37 per cent in 2020 and experts are not predicting a slow-down in 2021.

Mike Tweed reports.

According the OneRoof-Valocity house price index, the average price-tag for a home in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof