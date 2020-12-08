Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Steuart Welch sculpts 7.5 metre steel column for Thain's site in Whanganui CBD

4 minutes to read

Bryce Smith (left) and Steuart Welch in front of "Tahi", Welch's 7.5-metre steel column. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A gigantic steel column made by local sculptor Steuart Welch has been erected on the central Whanganui site where the heritage Thain's Building once stood.

The building on the corner of Taupō Quay and Victoria

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.