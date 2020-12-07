Whanganui weather: Unsettled spell this week ahead of better weekend

Windy weather will be hanging around in Whanganui for the next few days at least. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's wet and windy start to summer is set to continue for a while longer.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said wind in the city would be reminiscent of Wellington for the next few days, with periods of rain also set to linger.

Long fine spells were predicted for the weekend, however.

"Whanganui will have a constant stream of periods of rain moving over for the next few days," Crabtree said.

"There are very gusty northwesterlies today [Monday], and it'll pretty much be 'rinse and repeat' for Tuesday and Wednesday as well, unfortunately.

"The northwesterlies will shift a little more northerly on Wednesday, so they will ease off a little bit."

The rain would "gradually ease away" during Thursday morning, Crabtree said.

"That means a relatively fine afternoon, but the winds will shift more westerly and pick up."

Crabtree said the weather would be more settled on Friday, with cloud and the chance of a few showers later in the day.

"Those showers should clear out by the weekend. I don't know if I'd call it beach weather, but it's definitely a chance to get outside," she said.

"There'll be relatively warm overnight temperatures for the next few nights as well, with 18C for Monday and 16C for Tuesday. It cools off a little bit after that and temperatures become pretty average for this time of year.

"You'll be in the mid-20s range for the next couple of days, and that will drop down to the [lower] 20s over the weekend."

It was looking "more hopeful for a summery period" for the start of next week, Crabtree said.

"We've got a ridge of high pressure moving over the country, but it's a little bit uncertain how much that settled weather will continue into the latter part of next week."