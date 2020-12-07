Whanganui letters: Dumping your 'junk?'

Dumped rubbish. Photo / File

Dumping your 'junk?'

Council options around New Zealand are in reality very limited when it comes to illegal dumping of rubbish. How many court cases and convictions for residents illegally dumping in the last three years? How many illegal dumpings each year? Hundreds.

Whanganui council has definitely done its bit by adding signage, some CCTV, increased fines, and encouraging us to use its Snap Send Solve app to report and, if caught, they say they will prosecute. Council then cleans up the mess created by others and to which ratepayers pay for. That's our reality. I am thankful for any action by council that may assist.

Council will shortly be putting up around town a number of very visual billboards on littering. I am pleased signage is going up in various problem spots around town, clearly demonstrating to all (thank you) that my suburb is not alone in this. The signage is a warning to the offenders and also advises what residents can do. Note, adding CCTV regardless of cost only moves them on to a new spot or they add a hoodie and cap while also covering licence plates.

I digress. The signage may well have solid educative value for offenders and public. However I am advised that one of the two designs for erection, refers to not dumping your "junk". The dictionary says, apart from rubbish or trash, that it can also refer to "heroin" and male genitals. Could Seafront Road please have the "trash" version? Just saying.

ROSS FALLEN

Whanganui

Your letters.

Unbelievable!

I think Mr Scown he must be in a parallel universe and has confused the Republicans for the Democrats. Virtually everything he wrote was back to front. Trump supporters are easily confused and often watch the wrong TV channel.

Luckily they can depend on their Dear Leader.

GRAHAM LEWIS

Whanganui