Whanganui Chronicle

Tracey Marshall takes the helm of Whanganui Tours and Mail Run

Tracey Marshall is the Whanganui River Road's new mail contractor. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

What has to be one of New Zealand's most unique mail runs - doubling as a guided tour of the Whanganui River Road - has a new contractor with a local voice. Laurel Stowell

