Whanganui High School students take out John Pretage Debating Competition

Whanganui High School's victorious Year 10 debaters. Sophia Bedwell (left), Charlotte Hardy, and Hazel Chant. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three Whanganui students are the proud holders of one of the region's most prestigious debating trophies.

Whanganui High School Year 10 students Charlotte Hardy, Sophia Bedwell, and Hazel Chant took out the annual John Prestage Debating Competition last week, beating Feilding High School in the final.

Teacher Jos Berkhout said the work of his students was something to be proud of.

"They've spent all of their Friday breaks together and there's been many hours of preparing for the debates," Berkhout said.

"They've been debating for two years now, and they are very talented."

The three students themselves said the team was a strong unit.

"We've worked together as a team, and our teacher thinks we've got a good synergy," Bedwell said.

"We're all friends outside of debating so it worked out really well."

"Sophia comes in, she lays all the points out and she's calm. Then Charlotte comes in, she proves her point and she's a bit more fun, then I come in and I'm a bit more forceful and angry," Chant added.

The competition is for junior students from the Whanganui/Manawatu region. Thirty-two teams participated in the contest, with most Whanganui schools entering. Multiple Palmerston North teams took part.

According to the victorious team, one opponent was more difficult than the rest.

"I think mentally, Collegiate was interesting. There's that big rivalry between us, so coming home and saying you'd lost to Collegiate is not something you want to do," Hardy said.

"That would have mentally been the most challenging."

According to the young debaters, the competition was a worthwhile experience.

"We just really enjoy a challenge and having to work in a team," Bedwell said.

"Debating ticks all those boxes."