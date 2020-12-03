Whanganui teen Tatara Cook takes out two awards at Blue Light Camp

Whanganui teen Tatara Cook took out two awards at the most recent Blue Light Camp in Taupo. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui teenager Tatara Cook has been recognised by his peers and teachers, taking out two top awards at the most recent Blue Light Camp in Taupō.

Blue Light is a non-profit charity that works in partnership with police to create positive connections between young people and the police. Blue Light holds several life skill camps all across New Zealand.

The 16-year-old student from Whanganui City College was recognised amongst his group, winning both the Overall Excellence Award and the Peer's Choice Award.

"Tatara took out the Overall Excellence award through demonstrating the whakataukī of maturity, respect, intuition and through building individual and group mana," Blue Light lifeskills co-ordinator Saagar Deo said.

"His peers voted him the Peer's Choice Award through his teamwork, participation and tautoko of others."

Tatara said a teacher at his school tapped him on the shoulder and recommended he attended the camp.

"The camp was awesome. It was a military based lifestyle, sleeping in barracks. Wake up at 6.30am. If you weren't on time you would have a punishment.

"Sort of like a bootcamp but we did a lot of fun things."

The programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the past 11 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.

The programme provides 14-17-year-olds' critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment.

Tatara said whitewater rafting and the high ropes course were some of highlights of the camp.

He was thankful to be recognised by both his peers and his tutors, "It was pretty cool. I got along with all them, even the staff. It was cool."

Tatara recommends all other students get involved with the programme and will look to stay involved with the group.

"I think other students would love it. Hopefully if I get the chance. I would go on another camp like that, that's no problem."