Sound Valley to be held at Cooks Gardens in Whanganui

Sound Valley takes place at Cooks Gardens on February 20, 2021. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's inaugural Sound Valley music festival will be held at Cooks Gardens next year.

Organiser Lost Art Events posted on Facebook that although the gardens wasn't the first venue they'd had in mind, it would be "the safest and most central venue to accommodate the event and be a great building stone for future events".

The lineup of national artists includes Kora, The Black Seeds, JessB and Ria Hall, as well as competition winners Kokoa Nashi from Palmerston North.

In the past week, Lost Art Events also announced local artists Ra Costello and NLC will also take the stage at the February 20 festival.

"These artists are all at the top of their game and we are absolutely sure they will hold it up and represent our local scene at Sound Valley.

"We can't wait to party in February to great music in this brilliant environment."