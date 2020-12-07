Hannah Middleton appointed as Whanganui & Partners' new chief executive

Hannah Middleton has been appointed chief executive of Whanganui & Partners. Photo / Supplied

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners has appointed Hannah Middleton as its new chief executive.

Currently Whanganui & Partners' strategic lead international and capability, Middleton (formerly Kelly) joined the agency more than two years ago.

Middleton was born in New Plymouth and raised on a dairy farm in Kaupokonui, near Manaia in South Taranaki.

She attended Hawera High School before completing a bachelor of sports science at Massey University in Palmerston North and a post graduate diploma in teaching.

After stints in teaching, including time at Sacred Heart Girls' College in New Plymouth, she worked in youth sport development at Sport Taranaki before joining Whanganui & Partners in 2018 as the strategic lead for education and youth.

Middleton said she was pleased to be taking over the chief executive role at a time when Whanganui was "so well positioned".

"Whanganui & Partners has a strong team with some exciting projects across our key strategic areas in business, education and capability, branding and marketing, and creative industries.

"I am most excited to empower the team to continue the momentum and success within these areas."

Whanganui was "perfectly positioned to make gains", Middleton said, despite the ongoing economic effects of Covid-19.

"We have experienced growth in population, growth in retail spend and been less affected by job losses than others in New Zealand. This confidence is reflected in the energy Whanganui has."

Former chief executive Mark Ward left suddenly in May 2020, after 16 months in the job. Phillipa Ivory, his predecessor, also left suddenly after only seven months in the job.

Since Ward's departure, Whanganui & Partners board member Gaelle Deighton has been interim chief executive.

Deighton said she was "delighted to hand the reins" to Middleton, and she was confident Middleton would "further work to maintain the agency's strong presence in support of the business, tourism, education and creative industries".

"Whanganui & Partners is well placed with the new chief executive, and its calibre of staff, to really drive more economic outcomes for the region," Deighton said.

Gaelle Deighton has been interim Chief Executive since Mark Ward's sudden departure in May. Photo / Supplied

"It's been a real privilege to work with a high quality team.

"Hannah has a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of economic development. She has achieved significant economic outcomes for Whanganui in her current role and is widely respected by the business community."

There had been strong interest in the position from within Whanganui and outside the district, Deighton said, and the board had "undertaken a rigorous process" before appointing Middleton.

The new CEO said she saw the agency as the "backroom" that drove economic opportunities.

"Our job is to see the big picture, pick out the gems and instigate or support projects and investment. Our biggest opportunity is to build strong partnerships that collaboratively contribute to project development, investment and building capability.

"The existing relationships and partnerships with iwi and hapū, with business and with local and central Government provide a huge advantage to provide our community with consistency and to continue to grow the momentum at Whanganui & Partners."

Middleton will begin her new role in the New Year.