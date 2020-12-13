Whanganui fire crews have busy hour on Sunday night

Firefighters took 20 minutes to put out the shed fire on the corner of Keith and Copeland streets. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui firefighters had a busy 60 minutes on Sunday evening as they attended three different jobs.

The crew was first called to Tawhero around 9.15pm to put out a small rubbish fire.

Just five minutes later, they were called out to Castlecliff where there was a small fire in the toilet block on the corner of Rangiora St and Seafront Rd.

Around 10pm they were called into the central city to extinguish a shed fire on the corner of Keith and Copeland streets. The crew arrived at the scene to find the fire well involved. It was extinguished after about 20 minutes.

Police are making inquiries to establish the circumstances.