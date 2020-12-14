Building consent exemptions: Whanganui District Council advises people to be aware of changes

Whanganui District Council regulatory and planning group manager Hamish Lampp encourages people to consult with the council before starting building projects. Photo / Supplied

People who are planning building projects are being encouraged to talk to the Whanganui District Council first following changes to the Building Act.

The changes, which came into force on September 1, include additional building consent exemptions for some low-risk building projects.

Whanganui District Council building control manager Greg Hoobin said the changes will reduce costs and improve efficiencies for the industry and the consumer.

"This reduction in building consents will also allow councils to focus on building work that is higher in complexity and risk while also helping to boost productivity," Hoobin said.

Key changes include sizes of previously exempted work being increased, more authority given to licensed building practitioners and chartered professional engineers, and the additional exemptions.

Exemptions that are new or have been revised include single-storey detached builds up to 30 square metres, carports up to a certain size, and outdoor fireplaces or ovens up to two and a half metres high.

Hoobin said the council envisages most interest, and potential issues, will be with sleep-outs.

"To take advantage of the exemptions there are still certain requirements that must be met, for instance, they must be built in conjunction with an existing house, have a working smoke alarm, and not contain any plumbing, drainage or cooking facilities.

"Any new outbuildings – including sleepouts – cannot exceed 30 square metres in area or 3.5 metres in height from the floor (which can be one metre high), and must be sited their own height in distance away from boundaries and all other buildings."

Kitset or prefab buildings constructed overseas will also need to have the design reviewed by a chartered professional engineer to ensure it meets the requirements of the New Zealand Building Code.

People should check the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) revised guidance document before starting a project or engaging tradespeople to undertake the work. They should also check the Whanganui District Plan for resource consent requirements.

"It's vital that people do their homework before forging ahead, as there are important considerations to take into account even before you hit the first nail," Hoobin said.

Regulatory and planning group manager Hamish Lampp said people could contact the council's building and planning teams to discuss their project first.

"The council has unfortunately had to use regulatory penalties in the past in relation to exempt work transgressions," Lampp said.

"In some cases, instant fines and even prosecutions have had to be undertaken. We don't want people to get caught out, so are really encouraging them to ask first before building."

All building work that does not require a building consent must still comply with the New Zealand Building Code and other legislative requirements.

A full list of the exemptions and guidance material with examples is available on the MBIE Building Performance website.