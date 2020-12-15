Whanganui's 'pioneering' co-vicars Billy and Caleb Rowe grow congregations

Caleb and Billy Rowe, with 7-month-old Abigail, have been the co-vicars of the Anglican Parish of Whanganui for five months. Photo / Hayden Brown

Youthful energy and a "pioneering" team effort are drawing more people to attend Anglican services in Whanganui.

Co-vicars Caleb and Billy (Kimberley) Rowe took over from Archdeacon Stuart Goodin to lead the parish during the Covid-19 lockdown. Numbers attending Sunday services are increasing - 120-140 at Christ Church, 60-80 at St Oswald's, 40-60 at St Peter's - and a revival of St Luke's is planned.

"Everywhere has seen growth, and part of that is energetic young leadership, not necessarily us. A big part of it is Bishop Justin [Duckworth] and his encouragement of young leaders."

Services can now have elements of surprise, but they are keeping traditional churchgoers happy, Caleb said.

"Some of the key things that we bring are joy and creativity. I don't think anybody doesn't want that."

Starting in 2015 Goodin did the "hard yards" - amalgamating Whanganui's four Anglican parishes into one. By 2019 the trend of declining congregations had turned around, and growth was emerging.

Caleb and his wife were asked to come to Whanganui three years ago. They spent those years as "apprentices" to Goodin, with special responsibility for Christ Church and the aim that they would eventually lead the whole parish.

Goodin had an opportunity to move to Palmerston North this year - a little soon for the Rowes, who were expecting their third baby. They did their job interview via Zoom during the lockdown, and were employed by church elders.

Bishop of Wellington Duckworth moved to Whanganui in early 2018. During the lockdown he asked Caleb to livestream services from his living room to the entire Wellington diocese. They had more than 5000 people tuning in.

With a new baby and children aged 4 and 2, the Rowes stepped into their enlarged job.

"We haven't led a church before, so now we are leading 10 churches," Billy said.

They are supported by Duckworth, and say he is an "outstanding" leader.

They get to every church in the parish every two months, and hold both traditional services with "creative" sermons, and less traditional services like their alt carol service on December 17.

They have a Facebook page and held a parish camp in October for 125 people from all the congregations.

"We had some really fun family time."

They run events for the intellectually disabled and elderly and have youth workers in schools. Their Christmas advent calendar has an event for each day, about half of them drinks held in the homes of parishioners.

"Parishioners open their homes and people gather to connect with one another and be present to one another and present to the wonder of Christmas."

Billy and Caleb Rowe, with baby Abigail. Photo / Laurel Stowell

The Rowes live in a semi-monastic way with six other adults in a former vicarage in Harrison St. The six all have jobs and are potential church leaders.

"They grow in their leadership by seeing us struggling with parenting, being vulnerable and sharing who we are. It's the most effective way to do discipleship, and the most efficient way to do mission," Caleb said.

"The old model of vicar-does-everything is just not the face of the church any more."

Their household is one of three "technically monastic" movements in the parish. One is the Urban Vision team that Duckworth brought with him and the other is a youth household.

The Rowes call theirs The Anglican Order of Transformations. They both spent time living in a contemporary monastery in the United Kingdom, which gave them their "heart for community".

They are the only paid people in the parish, apart from a part-time paid youth worker and a parish manager. The rest of the effort is all voluntary.

Both the Rowes have fathers who are Anglican priests and Caleb's mother is ordained as well. Billy's father, Tony Gerritsen, was a chaplain for Whanganui Collegiate School and then principal of St John's Theological College in Auckland.

The two co-vicars spent three years at the college and have done other study. They share an interest in drama - Caleb has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the UK and Billy was the Manawatū winner of the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival during her school days.

They like elements of the traditional Anglican church and both are "sold out for Jesus".

"He offers a way of life which is incomparable with any other offer of life, and we are sold out to that," Caleb said.

Their parish has more changes ahead. Its buildings need earthquake strengthening, which will cost unknown millions.

There is no money for that so it will probably result in some drastic changes across the parish. St Barnabas' Church has already been closed, and St Laurence's is to be sold.