Clear skies and warm weather for Whanganui Carols by Candlelight

Money raised at this year's event will go to Women's Refuge Whanganui. Photo / Michael Davis

Whanganui's annual Carols by Candlelight event was rained out last year but, after days of wind and rain, the sun shone and the wind stayed away for the 2020 event.

The Rotary Club of Whanganui North once again organised the event, and president Evert van Reenen said this year's edition was "absolutely fantastic".

"We were optimistic that it was going to be a good night, but we didn't for one moment believe that it would be as good as it turned out," Van Reenen said.

"I'm relatively new to Rotary but some of the old stalwarts are convinced it was the biggest one ever.

"It felt like it had been raining for the three months leading up to it, and of course there was Covid-19, so the people just came out. There was hardly any space to sit, it was great."

The nearby cockatoos were singing along "as usual", Van Reenen said, and the "visiting public were generous" as well.

"It's actually a very expensive event to run, but we're always able to hand out funds to our chosen charity for the year, which is Women's Refuge."

Brass Whanganui band leader Bruce Jellyman said the music, including the backing of singer Shelley Walls, went off "without a hitch".

"We work often with Shelley, and she's very good at waltzing in and doing the singing bit," Jellyman said.

"It was a beautiful evening with clear skies, and it didn't get cold either.

"I don't know how many people were there, but it was a hell of a lot. There were lots of families and kids there too, which was cool to see.

"We've gone from being rained off to having the loveliest night of the year."