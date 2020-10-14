Big ShakeOut: Time to practice earthquake and tsunami evacuation drills

Krystal Boyes of NZ Red Cross helping Castlecliff School children to higher ground during the shakeout and tsunami hikoi last year. Photo / File

Today is Whakahaumaru Aotearoa - New Zealand ShakeOut national earthquake and tsunami drill.

Across the country, people in workplaces, homes and schools will be joining the ShakeOut by practising to take the right actions with drop, cover and hold drills and tsunami hīkoi (evacuation) in coastal areas.

Whanganui District Council's emergency management officer Anthony Edwards said the region has an 18 per cent sign-up rate for this year's ShakeOut and he encourages wider participation.

"It's great keeping up our yearly earthquake drills and tsunami hikoi with our schools that are situated in our tsunami risk zone," he said.

"Our aim on ShakeOut week is getting our 'Drop, Cover and Hold' and 'Long or Strong, Get Gone' earthquake and tsunami messages out to our tamariki and communities."

Edwards said Civil Defence Emergency Management Whanganui will be working with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Tupoho, Putiki Kindergarten and Putiki Kohanga Reo to participate in the ShakeOut earthquake and tsunami drill at the designated time of 9.30am today.

"Tomorrow we will be at Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tupoho where their hikoi will involve around 200 children and staff," said Edwards.

"I would like to urge all Whanganui schools, businesses and other organisations to sign-up to this week's ShakeOut drill if they have not signed up already."

Edwards said ShakeOut is a great way to raise awareness in kids and people of all ages about the need to be prepared in the event of a major earthquake and coastal inundation.

He said it takes just two minutes to sign up at getready.govt.nz and drills can be arranged at any time.