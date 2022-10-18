Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Barnardos Whanganui still offering home-based learning despite city's office closing

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Margaret McGrail, Julie Harter and Maree Groves at the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

Margaret McGrail, Julie Harter and Maree Groves at the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

Barnardos will soon shut its office in Whanganui but the children's charity still has shoes on the ground in the River City.

Home-based educators Maree Groves and Margaret McGrail have been in their roles at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle