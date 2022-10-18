Margaret McGrail, Julie Harter and Maree Groves at the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club. Photo / Bevan Conley

Barnardos will soon shut its office in Whanganui but the children's charity still has shoes on the ground in the River City.

Home-based educators Maree Groves and Margaret McGrail have been in their roles at Barnardos for 50 years combined.

Unlike an early learning centre, they take up to four children into their own households for the working week, with trips around the district as part of the schedule.

This week they brought their kids together at the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club.

Groves said she started in the role when her own children were small.

Now one of her grandchildren is signed up for the programme.

"These kids just become a part of your family," Groves said.

"Those who don't have siblings can feel like they do, and there are so many benefits to that.

"It's important for them to work out who they are but they also find out so much about each other, and how what they do impacts others."

Home-based educators must hold clear Police and Children's Worker Safety checks and a current First Aid certificate.

All members of their household aged 17 years and over also need a clear police check.

Julie Harter, visiting teacher for Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Horowhenua and Palmerston North, said each educator could have two children under the age of 2 at any one time.

The programme caters for children aged 0 to 5.

"Things are very varied for a child in a home-based education setting," Harter said.

"Most of our educators try and do some sort of experiences outside of that home, and every day might be a little bit different.

"There could be a bush walk, or they might go to the park or Virginia Lake. After that, it's home for lunch and a nap, and then they might do something like baking or play-based activities."

McGrail began at Barnardos in 1994.

"I don't think either of us expected to be doing it this long," she said.

"There is always something new to learn.

"In my spare time, I'm reading about all kinds of things, from physiotherapy and occupational therapy to nutrition and how the brain works."

Part of the job was teaching children to believe in their own abilities, McGrail said.

"I think sometimes parents forget how capable kids actually are.

"When they see that we believe in them, they can do so much more."

Twelve children are on Barnardos' books in Whanganui, meaning three educators are employed.

Recent trips took them to Bushy Park and to a symphony orchestra performance.

What started as an extension of her family quickly became a fully fledged career, McGrail said.

Families she worked with years ago were still in touch.

"Just the other day I randomly got a photo of three kids we used to work with playing down by the [Whanganui] awa.

"That would have been from 10 years ago. The mum took the time to send it to me and say 'Thank you, we really appreciate the work you did'."

McGrail said the educators were in the community and "living and learning about life" with their kids.

"If you're not experiencing life then you don't know what you're interested in.

"It's all the little things too, like watching leaves blow, insects moving or even a house being built down the road."

Harter said those interested in becoming a home-based educator didn't need any qualifications to begin with.

"They just need an enjoyment of being around children.

"From there, I support them in getting their early childhood level 4 [certificate].

"A lot of people start when they've got children of their own at home. They realise that it's actually really cool, and they're making an income while they're doing it."