Horizons Regional Council (Whanganui office pictured) will have its first meeting of the new term on October 26. Photo / NZME.

The Horizons Regional Council has finalised its election results.

Following the October 8 election, the previous sitting council stood down on Friday, October 14, with chief executive Michael McCartney acting as the council's spokesperson until the inaugural meeting on Wednesday, October 26.

At that first meeting, councillors will elect the person to be chair for the next three years, Horizons electoral officer Craig Grant said.

Rachel Keedwell, who was re-elected out of the Palmerston North constituency, was the chair of the previous term.

There were nine returning and five new councillors elected.

In Whanganui, David Cotton was re-elected, while former Whanganui District councillor Alan Taylor took the second seat.

For the first time, Horizons also has two Māori constituencies, each with one seat having been filled.

Horizons' nine returning councillors are: Emma Clarke and Sam Ferguson (Horowhenua); Bruce Gordon (Manawatū-Rangitīkei); Fiona Gordon, Rachel Keedwell, Jono Naylor, and Wiremu Te Awe Awe (Palmerston North); Allan Benbow (Tararua) who was elected unopposed; and David Cotton (Whanganui).

The five new councillors are: Gordon McKellar (Manawatū-Rangitīkei); Nikki Riley (Ruapehu); Alan Taylor (Whanganui); Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds (Raki Māori); and Te Kenehi Teira (Tonga Māori).