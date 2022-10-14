Hayden Turoa (far right) and Te Pūwaha partners on stage at the EDNZ awards in Christchurch this week. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's port revitalisation project Te Pūwaha has come out on top at this year's Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) Awards.

It received the top prize in the Best Practice Collaboration category.

Te Pūwaha is a partnership between Whanganui iwi (Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust, Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust and Tupoho), Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Chief executive of economic development agency Whanganui & Partners, Hannah Middleton, said applying for the award was "an unknown".

"Te Pūwaha is unique in ways fundamentally different to other economic development projects.

"The critical and defining difference of Te Pūwaha is the relational model to share power and decisions."

The awards ceremony was held in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Criteria for the best practice collaboration category included achieved outcomes, innovation, robustness, and replicability.

Answering EDNZ's question about "achieved outcomes and innovation" was different to traditional thinking around targets versus performance, KPIs (key performance indicators) and cost-effective metrics, Te Pūwaha project director Hayden Turoa said.

"Simply put, the innovation at the centre of this project is working in a way that upholds kawa and our indigenous values, that recognises the intimate and inextricable connection between people and the natural environment while developing an economic asset for Whanganui."

Turoa said the project was innovative in a way unique to economic development projects, and the Te Pūwaha partners had created an example that could be used locally, nationally, and internationally.

"Change usually occurs by thousands of small steps over generations.

"On all occasions, the leadership of iwi and hapū has been sought to ensure understanding, correct adoption and compliance."

This new way of working has been provided for through the generosity of hapū and iwi, Turoa said.

"It has enhanced a whole community voice and role in Te Pūwaha."

Investment in Te Pūwaha is over $50 million, $26.75 million coming from Kānoa (previously known as the Provincial Growth Fund).

The remaining cost and resources are covered by Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

The Coastal Arts Trail, a tourism experience created by Venture Taranaki, Whanganui & Partners, and the Central Economic Development Agency, was recognised with a commendation for Best Practice Collaboration at the awards.

A strategic lead at Whanganui & Partners, Paul Chaplow, said the arts trail was the first in the country to span more than one region and was the longest in the southern hemisphere.

"Working on a project that has benefits across boundaries leads to significantly greater outcomes than working alone – after all, visitors don't see regional boundaries.

"Without the willing partnership and collaboration of the three regions, we could never have achieved the level of reach and promotional impact that we have."