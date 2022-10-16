Room 12 (form 2) at Rutherford Intermediate in 1963. Photo / Supplied

A series of school reunions in Whanganui will bring former residents home to reminisce about the old days.

Kicking things off is the "Westside Boomer Reunion" at the Gonville Town Hall, featuring former pupils from Gonville, Carlton, Tawhero and Castlecliff, St Anthony's and Marist schools.

It is aimed at those who entered the education system in the early-to-mid 1950s and left in the mid-to-late 1960s.

Co-organiser Jon Morgan attended Gonville School, Rutherford Intermediate and Whanganui Boys College (now City College) before embarking on a career in journalism.

"I thought we'd better get onto this sooner rather than later because people were starting to die off," Morgan said.

"Basically, we are providing a place where people can meet and have a yack about old times."

It was a different world for kids before the internet, computers and cell phones came along, Morgan said.

Jon Morgan embarked on a career in journalism after finishing school in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

He lived on Alma Rd and Bignell St growing up.

"A thing that has come up in conversation was the childhood gangs we used to have.

"One street would have a group of kids who would get together and meet up with a crowd from another street at Lorenzdale Park or the Gonville Domain.

"The next thing you know, a bit of a scrap had broken out. It was all harmless stuff and I think it might be quite good fun to revisit some of those old rivalries."

In his youth, Gonville, Castlecliff and Tawhero were filled with people starting families after returning from World War 2, Morgan said.

"My father was one of them. He got a rehab loan and built a house with that money.

"The schools were just bulging at the seams with young kids. Gonville had a roll of about 1000."

Students who attended Carlton School when it opened in 1957 through to 1961 will be getting together a week after Morgan's event.

It will be held at the school itself before attendees depart for a meal at Caroline's Boatshed.

Organiser Clive Asplin, now living in Feilding, is a foundation pupil of the school.

He said the daughter of the former chairman of the school board was coming from Australia for the event.

"Another is coming from the Great Barrier Island. We are covering the whole country at the moment."

The last reunion was held 20 years ago, and four teachers from the school's formative years attended, Asplin said.

"On this occasion, I think there will be two teachers coming along. When you add our [pupils'] ages of 71 or 72 to the age of the teachers, it's getting up there a bit."

Jon Morgan began working at the Whanganui Chronicle after finishing school. Photo / Supplied

He went on to Whanganui Intermediate and Boy's College before beginning work at the Whanganui Court.

"I think we really value this opportunity to come together," Asplin said.

"Twenty years ago there might have been a bit of anxiety around what we looked like and what we'd done, but it was a really worthwhile time."

Asplin said gala days, the building of the school swimming pool, and bullrush on the field were all fond memories.

"It was all those games that don't seem to exist any more - marbles, knucklebones, you name it."

Kids lived at the Gonville Baths when he was young, Morgan said.

"That's one thing people always start talking about, along with the various dairies that have been and gone from the area and the ice cream cone factory across the road (from the baths).

"Another place was the plantation of young pine trees behind the (Whanganui) hospital, which was, to put it quaintly, a bit of a trysting spot."

Morgan said he was sure there would be people looking to meet up with old boyfriends and girlfriends at the reunion.

His wife also attended Gonville School.

"We met up when I joined the Whanganui Chronicle as a cadet. Then we parted, got back together 15 years later and decided to get married."

Bullrush was also a popular lunchtime activity at Whangaehu School, former pupil Therese Back said.

The school is celebrating 150 years over Labour Weekend, with three days of festivities planned.

The oldest attendee will be 100-year-old former pupil Neen Hill.

Back attended Whangaehu in the early 1970s and all but three of her classmates will be present at the reunion.

Her mother and sister still live in the area.

"The roll was over 100 students back then. It was a busy and strong school, and it was a real hub for the community," Back said.

"I remember a lot of working bees, we had bottle drive fundraisers in the good old days, there were calf and lamb days, and there was a time when several of us in the valley rode our horses to school.

"That was a lot of fun."

In her era, students travelled to Gonville School for manual classes, with the boys doing woodwork and the girls doing cooking and sewing, Back said.

Whangaehu School was established in 1872. Photo / Bevan Conley

Several generations of families had gone through the school.

"I spoke to Pahia Turia [Iwi Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa chair] and I think he said seven generations of his had been there," Back said.

"There have been five generations of the O'Leary family involved in the school as well.

"At the end of the day, it's the connections and friendships you make when you're young that really do stick."

The "Westside Boomer Reunion" is at the Gonville Town Hall on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. Doors open at 5pm on Friday and 3pm on Saturday.

At Whangaehu, things kick off on the evening of October 21 with registration and a "mix and mingle" at Whangaehu Hall.

That will be followed by a hangi lunch at Whangaehu Marae, photos at the school, and a function at the Whanganui Racecourse on October 22.

On Sunday (October 23), there will be a service at the school with cake cutting, tree planting and farewells.

Carlton School's 1957-61 class reunion begins on the afternoon of S