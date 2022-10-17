Voyager 2022 media awards
Person still in serious condition in Wellington Hospital after crash near Mangaweka

Finn Williams
By
One person is in a serious condition after being airlifted to Whanganui Hospital following a two-car crash near Mangaweka. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person remains in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after being part of a two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka.

The crash occurred at around 9.05pm last Friday, and Police, ambulance and the fire service responded to the crash.

St John responded to the incident with a helicopter and two ambulances.

One person was flown by helicopter to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, while two further people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries.

After undergoing treatment on Friday, a Wellington Hospital spokesperson said the person was in a serious condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

