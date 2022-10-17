One person remains in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after being part of a two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka.
The crash occurred at around 9.05pm last Friday, and Police, ambulance and the fire service responded to the crash.
St John responded to the incident with a helicopter and two ambulances.
One person was flown by helicopter to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, while two further people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries.
After undergoing treatment on Friday, a Wellington Hospital spokesperson said the person was in a serious condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.