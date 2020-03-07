Interview with Air Force Sergeant Dean Hart who has beaten the NZ land speed record with an average speed of 363.436 kilometres an hour (km/h) over a mile, beating the previous record of 355.485km/h and also reached a top speed of 458.2 km/h.

The record-breaking car is powered by a Rolls Royce Viper 535 engine from a BAC Strikemaster aircraft, which runs on aviation jet fuel.

The car has been built by Sergeant Hart and other members of RNZAF technical trades at Whenuapai Motorsports Club over the past 10 years using mostly second-hand parts.

