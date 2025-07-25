The academy's fleet has been grounded since May 23. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s international pilot academy can begin flight training again, with the suspension of its Part 141 certificate lifted by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The NZ Commercial Pilot Academy’s (NZICPA) fleet has been grounded since May 23 after anonymously reported safety concerns. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended its Part 141 certificate in mid-June.

NZICPA director Craig Compain said the reinstatement reflected significant effort and dedication to addressing the CAA’s concerns.

He said the CAA noted in a letter that the academy had provided assurances of safety and compliance, with its board and senior team enacting a recovery plan and implementing appropriate systems and procedures across the organisation.

“NZICPA will continue to work very closely with the CAA to ensure that all implemented changes provide ongoing assurance of safe and effective training practices.