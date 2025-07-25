“Students will be contacted over the next two weeks with information on when they can expect to resume their training.”
The academy has 145 enrolments, with a fleet of 29 aircraft.
Trainee pilot Shahad Parammal told the Chronicle a lot of hard work had gone into sorting out the safety issues and getting the suspension lifted.
“Students are really happy,” he said.
“After this outcome, it’s on track to be the best pilot academy in the country.”
Compain said the academy acknowledged the trust and commitment students had shown over the past seven weeks.
“We will be working very hard to increase our capacity to train as it is safe to do so.”
A joint statement from the Whanganui District Council and NZICPA said five aircraft had received certificates of airworthiness from the CAA and had returned to service.
“However, operations at the academy remain restricted.
“Leased aircraft are being sourced to increase the training capacity at the academy in the short term.”
The Chronicle reported yesterday that the number of fulltime roles at the academy had been reduced from 20 to 10, and planes that were surplus to requirements could be sold to offer short-term financial support.
At the time, Compain said the NZICPA was aiming for a gradual and controlled expansion of fleet and student capacity, “ensuring growth occurs at a cautious and sustainable pace”.
