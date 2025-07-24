The statement said many of the NZICPA’s 145 enrolled students had to pause their flight training until full operations could resume

“Theoretical ground instruction has continued for some students during this period.”

Academy director Craig Compain said it was a necessary restructure to relaunch flight training with a smaller number of students and aircraft.

“This approach enables a gradual and controlled expansion of both fleet and student capacity, ensuring growth occurs at a cautious and sustainable pace,” he said.

“NZICPA plans to incrementally add capability as resources allow, while long-term strategic options for the future of the academy are being considered.”

It was “a difficult and regrettable situation”, and the council was supporting those affected by redundancies, he said.

“Having the CAA suspension lifted will be a significant step forward for the academy.

“It will help restore confidence in NZICPA as a safe and reputable flight training institution and allow us to resume flight training.”

During a visit to Whanganui this week, Associate Transport Minister James Meager said he had been impressed by the response to the safety concerns, and, at the end of the investigation process, the district could have “probably the best flight school in the country”.

“I’m hoping we’re not too far away from getting the actual training back up and running,” he said.

So far, four planes have received official certificates of airworthiness, with instructor renewal and standardisation flights beginning on July 15.

The statement said two more aircraft had been submitted for CAA review, with more of the academy’s 29-strong fleet expected to follow in the coming weeks.

“These operational disruptions have also impacted the pipeline of new students, with those scheduled to begin training in Q3 [quarter three] now delayed until further notice.”

The council is the sole shareholder in the academy, which is overseen by its commercial arm, Whanganui District Council Holdings Limited (Holdings).

The Whanganui Chronicle reported on July 7 that Holdings had received offers from five different parties about the NZICPA business, and it was working through them.

The council approved sales negotiations at the end of June.

Holdings chair Carolyn van Leuven said they were “important and complex discussions”, and it was critical to take time to consider options.

“Our priority here is to deliver the best outcome for all involved,” she said.

“That means ensuring staff and students are able to be supported, a flight school remains in Whanganui, and the council’s financial exposure is minimised.”

The academy continued to operate within its existing funding package – $10.3 million signed off by the council in 2023 – but asset sales could provide financial support in the short-term, she said.

“We have planes, for example, that are surplus to NZICPA’s requirements, and we’ve already received expressions of interest from potential purchasers.

“We will continue to communicate proactively with students, staff, stakeholders and the people of Whanganui as we work through this process.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is on local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.