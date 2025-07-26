Advertisement
On The Up: Napier teen Mercede Eunson wins gold at Australian boxing tournament

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Mercede (left) and Naomi Eunson celebrate after Mercede won the golden gloves at Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament in the female U17 60kg.

A Napier teen has taken her boxing talents to one of Australasia’s biggest boxing tournaments and returned with golden gloves.

Year 10 Taradale High School student Mercede Eunson attended the Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament earlier in July and won the golden gloves in the female under-17 60kg division.

