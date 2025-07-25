Advertisement
Resource Management Act reform: Councils seek exceptions to mandated planning halt

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

A district plan review for Whanganui was paused during the council's 2025/26 annual plan process. Photo / NZME

Councils will ask for exceptions to a Government order halting all plan changes to allow what they say is vital urban development work to continue.

This month, the minister responsible for Resource Management Act (RMA) reform, Chris Bishop, said the Government would stop councils “wasting their officers’ time

