Murray said his son lived in the cabin, which had been in place for two years.

“He can’t afford to pay [market] rent but he works fulltime and tries his best to pay his way,” he said.

“There are a lot of people out there struggling and what do you do?

“You could try and cram a whole bunch of adults into a house, which puts pressure on everybody, or you have somewhere they can sleep and have a bit of privacy.”

The council’s district plan says accessory buildings at the front of principal buildings “can dominate property frontages, undermine streetscape uniformity and, if not sited appropriately, obscure views of buildings from the street”.

Council chief executive David Langford says the review of the district plan could take years. Photo / NZME

Cabins are permitted on the back or the side of a property but neither the Woodheads nor Murrays have room there.

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said a review of the district plan was under way but, because of the scope of the work, it could take years to complete.

In the meantime, council officers were “duty bound” to follow up on complaints from residents.

“We are trying to take a pragmatic approach to managing these situations until the review process is completed,” Langford said.

“The team will be working with the property owner to see if we can come to a sensible solution in the interim.”

Murray said he had no idea who complained to the council about the cabin.

“We know all the neighbours and everything is absolutely fine. It’s a great little community.

“It’s a nice, aesthetically pleasing little unit and our garden is pretty immaculate too.

“I guess anyone driving down your street can complain if they see something they don’t like.”

Langford said there would likely be changes to the district plan following the review, including “cutting some red tape” to streamline future development.

“One of the goals of the review is calling into question rules that, on face value, look like they fail the common sense test,” he said.

“We are not rushing to take enforcement action while it’s under way; those tools are our options of last resort.

“Cabins are serving a purpose in terms of providing a place for people to live, which is what we need.”

