“We are listening to people, and it would be interesting to find out what prompted [the Woodheads] to put that solution in place and how it fixed their problem.”
The couple’s niece Sabina Halliday moved from Whangārei to Whanganui last October following a period of family instability, with Woodhead saying in June she would “do everything I can to make sure she doesn’t feel like she has to go”.
Tripe said the council was looking at ways to make people’s “barrier to entry” as low as possible regardless of the project.
“If this [cabin] prompts us to change the rules through the district plan process, then bring it on.
“It’s empowering our community to have a roof over their head where they might not have had it otherwise.”
Woodhead said she had been “absolutely ropeable” during early dealings with the council about the cabin, but that had turned to cautious optimism.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.