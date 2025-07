Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

David Langford was appointed in December 2021. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford has resigned after three and a half years in charge.

He will leave the role on October 17, to become director of highways, transportation and waste management at the Nottinghamshire County Council in the UK.

In a statement, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Langford’s leadership had been instrumental in driving major infrastructure, strategic and organisational improvements for the district.

“He has consistently demonstrated professionalism, vision and a deep commitment to public service,” he said.

“David is destined for a big career, so I fully understand and respect his ambition to broaden his experience in a larger system.”