Duncan said each term had had its own challenges, highs and lows, and rewards.

But the role had become more complex over time and took up “way more hours than intended, which is fine if you still enjoy it”.

She lashed out at the Government and “keyboard warriors”.

“Costly impositions and criticism from Government and the contempt they direct at us is not deserved by Whanganui,” Duncan said.

“Social media abuse has got out of hand in the past five or so years.

“Keyboard warriors who draw swords before engaging sound thought or seeking facts is truly disappointing. All you’re doing is showing your own ignorance and bias.”

The “dreadful” period during the pandemic when Government-mandated restrictions were in place had emphasised for her how important it was to treat each other well, all the time.

“I love my community, respect my colleagues and can attest to the huge amount of work that goes into our decisions.

“We’re often at variance but, with robust discussion and challenge, better decisions are made.

“If you don’t understand the decisions, maybe you didn’t read the nine reports and attend the seven workshops that we did.”

Duncan is one of several long-serving Whanganui councillors who have announced they will not seek re-election. Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and Charlie Anderson are also standing aside after 12 years in the council chambers.

Duncan said she was pleased to be ending her service on a high note.

“The average 2.2% rate increase [for 2025/2026] is a testament to how hard staff and councillors have worked over the past few years to drive up efficiency and reduce cost.

“We’ve done it sustainably. You don’t get to 2.2% without an outstanding chief executive and staff, and a mayor and councillors working hard to make it possible.”

Some high points of her council career included how it handled the 2015 flood, port redevelopment, and the North Mole and Rangiora Street projects.

Reinstating the “h” in Whanganui and stopping the food scraps collection were also highlights.

She was proud that councillors had consistently refused catered lunches, new furniture and a heat control system in the chamber.

“It’s either too hot or too cold. We really are here for our community and not the benefits.”

Duncan said she would have liked to have seen further action on housing before stepping aside, and she put in a plug for Māori wards.

“I’m sorry I’ll miss the new Māori ward councillors. Please vote yes to retaining them in the coming referendum. You’ll not regret it.”

Duncan said she would take some time out and a long trip to Scotland after her council work.

“Then we’ll see what pops up. Something always does.”

