Serious Crash Unit is investigating a collision between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street in Onehunga overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person is in a critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Onehunga overnight.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it responded to the incident near the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street just after 1am.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was called out and road closures were in place while they examined the crash scene.