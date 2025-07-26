Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Onehunga motorcycle crash: One person in critical condition

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Serious Crash Unit is investigating a collision between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street in Onehunga overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Serious Crash Unit is investigating a collision between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street in Onehunga overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person is in a critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Onehunga overnight.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it responded to the incident near the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street just after 1am.

Serious Crash Unit is investigating a collision between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street in Onehunga overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Serious Crash Unit is investigating a collision between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Grey and Alfred Street in Onehunga overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person was taken to hospital in a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save