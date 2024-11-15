After 40 games for the Crusaders, hooker Brodie McAlister has signed with the Chiefs for 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs have procured 90 Super Rugby caps of experience for their forward pack in the form of All Blacks XV and Crusaders hooker Brodie McAlister and Brumbies loose forward Jahrome Brown.

The duo are two of five new additions to the Chiefs side that otherwise comprise many longstanding team members.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said it was “obvious” that there was “a lot of consistency in the selection of the group”.

“I’m a big believer in cohesion. So, having guys that have played together for a while and experienced the highs and lows together,” McMillan said.

“They learn and then create opportunities in the new season to put those [lessons] into practice and go one step further.”