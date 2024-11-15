Advertisement
Home / Waikato News / Sport

Gallagher Chiefs squad 2025: All Blacks XV hooker Brodie McAlister joins team

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
After 40 games for the Crusaders, hooker Brodie McAlister has signed with the Chiefs for 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs have procured 90 Super Rugby caps of experience for their forward pack in the form of All Blacks XV and Crusaders hooker Brodie McAlister and Brumbies loose forward Jahrome Brown.

The duo are two of five new additions to the Chiefs side that otherwise comprise many longstanding team members.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said it was “obvious” that there was “a lot of consistency in the selection of the group”.

“I’m a big believer in cohesion. So, having guys that have played together for a while and experienced the highs and lows together,” McMillan said.

“They learn and then create opportunities in the new season to put those [lessons] into practice and go one step further.”

Familiar talents have also been offered their first full-time Super Rugby contracts for 2025 - World Rugby Sevens player of the year nominee Leroy Carter, Taranaki and All Blacks XV first-five Josh Jacomb, and New Zealand Under-19 and Taranaki lock Fiti Sa.

The trio are all familiar with the Gallagher Chiefs environment, with Carter and Jacomb previously part of the wider training squad, which Jacomb was promoted from last season.

Sa has been on a national development contract with the Gallagher Chiefs for the past two years.

“I really love the team that we’ve got. I think it’s got great balance, great depth, and our collective experiences will put us in good stead to give the competition a real shake. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do,” McMillan said.

The 38-man squad will assemble this month to begin their preparations for the coming season.

Gallagher Chiefs Squad 2025

(Provincial Union, Chiefs caps)

Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty, 88)

Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato, 120)

Bradley Slater (Taranaki, 60)

Brodie McAlister (Canterbury, 0)

Cortez Ratima (Waikato, 42)

Damian McKenzie (Waikato, 126)

Daniel Rona (Taranaki, 23)

Emoni Narawa (Bay of Plenty, 33)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau, 60)

Fiti Sa (Taranaki, 0)*

George Dyer (Waikato, 37)

Gideon Wrampling (Waikato, 3)

Jahrome Brown (Waikato, 0)

Jared Proffit (Taranaki, 15)

Jimmy Tupou (Counties Manukau, 10)

Josh Jacomb (Taranaki, 4)*

Josh Lord (Taranaki, 22)

Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty, 23)

Kaylum Boshier (Taranaki, 29)

Leroy Carter (Bay of Plenty, 0)*

Liam Coombes-Fabling (Waikato, 9)

Luke Jacobson (Waikato, 78, captain)

Malachi Wrampling (Waikato, 0)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty, 15)

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Bay of Plenty, 62)

Ollie Norris (Waikato, 54)

Quinn Tupaea (Waikato, 48)

Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury, 44)

Reuben O’Neill (Taranaki, 29)

Samipeni Finau (Waikato, 45)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (Waikato, 92)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour, 96)

Simon Parker (Northland, 22)

Sione Ahio (Auckland, 4)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Bay of Plenty, 54)

Tupou Vaa’i (Taranaki, 58)

Wallace Sititi (North Harbour, 13)

Xavier Roe (Waikato, 31)

*denotes rookie.

