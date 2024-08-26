All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter has confirmed he will make his DHL Super Rugby Pacific debut in a Gallagher Chiefs jersey.
The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee has signed with the Hamilton-based franchise on a two-year deal which kicks off in 2025.
The multi-talented Carter was selected for his first Olympics this year, reaching the quarter-finals with the All Blacks Sevens in Paris.
Now back home, he has seamlessly transitioned to 15s, getting his fifth NPC season under way with Bay of Plenty last weekend.
Carter has also represented the New Zealand Under-20 team and the New Zealand Barbarians.