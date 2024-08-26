Advertisement
All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter joins Chiefs

All Blacks Sevens player Leroy Carter has signed with the Gallagher Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter has confirmed he will make his DHL Super Rugby Pacific debut in a Gallagher Chiefs jersey.

The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee has signed with the Hamilton-based franchise on a two-year deal which kicks off in 2025.

The multi-talented Carter was selected for his first Olympics this year, reaching the quarter-finals with the All Blacks Sevens in Paris.

Now back home, he has seamlessly transitioned to 15s, getting his fifth NPC season under way with Bay of Plenty last weekend.

Carter has also represented the New Zealand Under-20 team and the New Zealand Barbarians.

“Leroy has always been a player of immense talent, showcased in recent seasons with the All Black Sevens team and Bay of Plenty,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We love his competitive edge, abrasive style, and that he is a legitimate hybrid player – comfortable on both the wing or at halfback. We can’t wait for him to get amongst it in Chiefs colours.”

Born and raised in Tauranga, Carter has grown up strongly connected to the Chiefs region.

“It’s hard leaving a team like the All Blacks Sevens. It’s a team that I’m grateful for as they have done so much for me, but I’m looking forward to what’s ahead,” Carter said.

“The Chiefs have been a team I have always wanted to play for since I was a young kid so it’s an exciting time for me. I can’t wait to get in and work.”

Carter will assemble with the Gallagher Chiefs later this year following the NPC season.

He was previously with the Chiefs wider training squad in 2020.

