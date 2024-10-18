Advertisement
Waikato face Wellington Lions in NPC semifinal at Sky Stadium

By Waikato Rugby
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Waikato captain Xavier Roe heads unchanged backline for semifinal clash with Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Waikato will travel to the capital this week to face the Wellington Lions in a Bunnings Warehouse NPC semifinal at Sky Stadium on Saturday night.

Waikato head coach Ross Filipo has made minimal changes to his side that beat Taranaki Bulls last weekend.

The tight five and backline remain unchanged, with the only two changes to the starting XV being in the loose forwards.

Samipeni Finau returns to the All Blacks to prepare for the end-of-year northern tour, while Luke Jacobson has been ruled out because of a thumb injury.

Their spots at blindside and openside flanker are covered by Xavier Saifoloi and Senita Lauaki respectively.

In the reserves, with Lauaki being elevated to the starting side, Patrick McCurran returns to the match-day 23 as loose forward cover.

Hooker Sean Ralph has been named in the reserves and is in line for his 18th appearance for the province, which will earn him his Waikato blazer.

Kickoff is at 7.10pm.

Waikato team to face Wellington:

1. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

2. Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia (University)

3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)

4. Josh Balme (Hamilton Marist)

5. Laghlan McWhannell (Hautapu)

6. Xavier Saifoloi (University)

7. Senita Lauaki (Hautapu)

8. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys) – captain

10. Aaron Cruden (Morrinsville Sports)

11. Aki Tuivailala (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Quinn Tupaea (Hamilton Old Boys)

13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)

14. Oli Mathis (University)

15. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech)

Reserves:

16. Sean Ralph (Te Awamutu Sports) – Blazer Game (18th Waikato Cap)

17. Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist)

18. Sefo Kautai (Hamilton Marist)

19. Tai Cribb (Hamilton Marist)

20. Patrick McCurran (Fraser Tech)

21. Quintony Ngatai (Hautapu)

22. Newton Tudreu (Hamilton Marist)

23. Waisake Salabiau (Hautapu)

