Waikato captain Xavier Roe heads unchanged backline for semifinal clash with Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Waikato will travel to the capital this week to face the Wellington Lions in a Bunnings Warehouse NPC semifinal at Sky Stadium on Saturday night.

Waikato head coach Ross Filipo has made minimal changes to his side that beat Taranaki Bulls last weekend.

The tight five and backline remain unchanged, with the only two changes to the starting XV being in the loose forwards.

Samipeni Finau returns to the All Blacks to prepare for the end-of-year northern tour, while Luke Jacobson has been ruled out because of a thumb injury.

Their spots at blindside and openside flanker are covered by Xavier Saifoloi and Senita Lauaki respectively.