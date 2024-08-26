Advertisement
Senita Lauaki shines in Waikato debut, almost 19 years after brother Sione’s

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Senita Lauaki scores a try on debut for Waikato against Counties Manukau. Photo / Your Moment Photos

Senita Lauaki, younger brother of the late former All Black Sione, made his Waikato Rugby debut in last Sunday’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Counties Manukau, scoring a try in the 26-20 victory.

The 21-year-old Hautapu Sports openside flanker busted his way over the try line in the 34th minute of the August 18 clash at Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.

Crossing from the back of a driving maul, Senita’s try with Taha Kemara’s successful conversion, gave Waikato a 19-17 lead at the break – a lead they didn’t relinquish.

His brother, Sione, made his Waikato debut 6937 days beforehand – almost 19 years to the day – also scoring a try in Waikato’s 14-12 victory over Southland at Invercargill’s Rugby Park.

Waikato #1038, Sione, made 21 appearances for the province between 2005 and 2009, scoring five tries.

Waikato's Sione Lauaki in action during the 2006 Air New Zealand Cup final against Wellington at Waikato Stadium. Photo / Photosport
In 2021, Senita captained Kelston Boys’ High School to win its first Auckland 1A division rugby title since Sione was involved 23 years prior.

Sione passed away in 2017 at age 35.

He is remembered as a hard-hitting, versatile loose forward who even sent former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw flying.

Some may say Senita has big footsteps in which to follow, but older brother and former One New Zealand Warriors rep Epalahame Lauaki said it well several years ago on Instagram.

“Don’t be like us brother, be better than us.”

After last Sunday’s match, Hautapu Sports took to Facebook to congratulate Senita on his debut.

Senita himself took to Instagram saying he was blessed to become Waikato #1258.

He started a second match at openside flanker on Sunday in the loss against North Harbour at North Harbour Stadium.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.

