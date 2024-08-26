Waikato's Sione Lauaki in action during the 2006 Air New Zealand Cup final against Wellington at Waikato Stadium. Photo / Photosport

In 2021, Senita captained Kelston Boys’ High School to win its first Auckland 1A division rugby title since Sione was involved 23 years prior.

Sione passed away in 2017 at age 35.

He is remembered as a hard-hitting, versatile loose forward who even sent former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw flying.

Some may say Senita has big footsteps in which to follow, but older brother and former One New Zealand Warriors rep Epalahame Lauaki said it well several years ago on Instagram.

“Don’t be like us brother, be better than us.”

After last Sunday’s match, Hautapu Sports took to Facebook to congratulate Senita on his debut.

Senita himself took to Instagram saying he was blessed to become Waikato #1258.

He started a second match at openside flanker on Sunday in the loss against North Harbour at North Harbour Stadium.

