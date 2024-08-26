Senita Lauaki, younger brother of the late former All Black Sione, made his Waikato Rugby debut in last Sunday’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Counties Manukau, scoring a try in the 26-20 victory.
The 21-year-old Hautapu Sports openside flanker busted his way over the try line in the 34th minute of the August 18 clash at Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.
Crossing from the back of a driving maul, Senita’s try with Taha Kemara’s successful conversion, gave Waikato a 19-17 lead at the break – a lead they didn’t relinquish.
His brother, Sione, made his Waikato debut 6937 days beforehand – almost 19 years to the day – also scoring a try in Waikato’s 14-12 victory over Southland at Invercargill’s Rugby Park.
Waikato #1038, Sione, made 21 appearances for the province between 2005 and 2009, scoring five tries.