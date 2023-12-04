Waikato's Leigh Bristowe in action at the 2023 Northern Region Sevens Tournament. Photo / Waikato Rugby

The Waikato men’s and women’s sides played in the 2023 Northern Region Sevens Tournament on Saturday hosted by the Northland Rugby Union at Pohe Island, Whangārei - the first provincial union sevens competition since 2019.

Two youthful but strong squads made the trip on Friday afternoon in preparation for what awaited come Saturday – five or six matches of sevens rugby.

It was the Waikato Women that were first, getting the day off to a winning start in a close 10-5 win over the hosts Northland.

Tries to Reese Anderson and Shyrah Tuliau-Tuaa were enough to outscore the hosts’ two tries to one with both sides unsuccessful with the conversions.

Next up was Counties Manukau – again winning in a tight affair two tries to one, 10-5.

Counties crossed early taking a 5-0 lead until Shyrah Tuliau-Tuaa dotted down in the seventh minute just before half time locking it up 5-all at halftime.

A second-half try to Ella Wilton secured the second win of the day meaning a top-of-the-pool finish was on the cards for Waikato.

The final pool match was against Thames Valley Vixens, where they secured top place in the pool with a 22-7 win.

A strong 14-minute performance saw Waikato outscore the Vixens four tries to one with Thames Valley scoring on the full-time hooter.

Abbey Wilton picked up her first try in Waikato colours in her first event while Tuliau-Tuaa was in unstoppable form scoring three more tries to add to her day’s tally.

This meant the women’s side had earned themselves a rest, qualifying straight into the semi-finals missing the dreaded quarter-final knockout round.

That semi-final was a rematch with Counties. Unfortunately, that rematch didn’t finish in the same fashion as previously.

In a match where both sides went try for try, it was locked up at halftime 12-12 thanks to two first-half tries to Roelien du Plessis.

The second half continued in the same fashion where Kaea Nepia and Reese Anderson dotted down for tries, with Counties taking the spoils with a last-gasp try and conversion winning 26-24.

While it wasn’t the ending that Waikato were after, and a tough way to be knocked out of the competition – that is sevens rugby.

They bounced back with another strong showing over Northland in a third v fourth play-off winning 43-7.

Tries to Ella Wilton (2), Lela Ieremia (2), Mia Anderson and Reese Anderson rounded out the day’s scoring.

Bay of Plenty were women’s final cup winners.

The Waikato men followed a very similar pattern to the women, taking on hosts Northland in their first match and picking up a confidence-boosting 28-17 win.

Tries to Newton Tudreu, Leigh Bristowe and a double to Senita Lauaki saw them outscore Northland four tries to three.

Rui Farrant had a strong kicking game, converting four from four.

Waikato then took on a strong Counties side – who had won the previous weekend’s competition and travelled to Whangārei with big expectations.

Tries to Cody Nordstrom, Fletcher Morgan and Lauaki secured the three-tries-to-one victory, 17-7.

Unfortunately, the next match-up did not go to plan. A massive upset saw Thames Valley get one over Waikato, 14-10.

But other results went Waikato’s way and a pool-topping finish was attained.

The semi-final round saw a rematch with rivals Counties and just like the women’s rematch Counties got payback winning 19-17 in a full-time buzzer-beater.

Locked up 5-all at the break, Waikato turned and took the lead midway through the second half.

Tries to Bristowe, Fraser Ditchfield and Nordstrom with the lone conversion to Farrant, were not enough to get Waikato into the big dance.

North Harbour were men’s cup final winners.

Waikato Rugby would like to acknowledge hosts Northland Rugby for putting on a cracking day.

A great atmosphere, with good support from the local community, made for a special day for the Waikato debutants.





