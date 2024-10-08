Rosebank Art Centre and Gallery artists working on their latest creations at the Churchill St rooms before the forthcoming exhibition. Photo / Dean Taylor

Rosebank Art Centre and Gallery artists working on their latest creations at the Churchill St rooms before the forthcoming exhibition. Photo / Dean Taylor

Visual artists’ from Rosebank Art Centre and Gallery are preparing to hold their annual exhibition at the Te Awamutu Library community room over the weekend of October 19 and 20.

Rosebank Art Centre and Gallery is a community art facility on Churchill St where amateur and professional artists meet twice weekly, on Monday and Friday mornings.

Artists bring their latest pieces to work on in a group situation, where they can be motivated, learn from each other, share ideas and utilise the facility.

The art centre and gallery is open to the public at this time to meet the artists, view them working and see art on display.