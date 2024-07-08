Home / Waikato News Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down Waikato Herald 8 Jul, 2024 09:31 PM 2 mins to read Save share Taupō Creative Fibre Club have whipped up 34 beanies for the Tauhara College students who shaved their heads for Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand recently.

Taupō Creative Fibre Club have whipped up 34 beanies for the Tauhara College students who shaved their heads for Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand recently.