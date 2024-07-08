Thumbs up
- Thumbs up to Tauhara College’s Shave For a Cure students, who raised more than $8800 for Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand, some by shaving their hair off. Thumbs up too to Taupō Creative Fibre Club, who are ensuring those students don’t get chilly this winter. They have knitted a stock of 34 beanies to keep the brave fundraisers warm!
- Thank you to Alivia, area co-ordinator for Taupō Neighbourhood Support who organised the Three Steps For Life free training programme. Paula, Diane and Heather, volunteer educators for St John Mangakino, were our expert instructors teaching us CPR, plus all about AEDs (defibrillators). Thank you. Such a valuable session getting to practise; it inspired more confidence in an emergency situation. Keep a look out for these knowledgeable educators at the Kinloch Market or for the next annual free training.
- Thumbs up to the gardeners and planters for the much-improved maintenance and choice of plants in our parks, walkways and gardens. Thank you for listening!
Thumbs down
- I am wondering if any of our local councillors or perhaps the mayor himself have had occasion to use or perhaps give a passing glance to the bus shelter at the stop on the corner of Te Heuheu Street and Ruapehu St. Today, we used the local bus for our first time. We were impressed with both the bus and the courtesy of the driver. When it was time for us to make the return trip, we went to the above bus shelter to await the arrival of the bus. Well, what a shock the inside of this shelter is both to the eyes and nose. To put it bluntly, it is filthy. We have both travelled extensively in first and third-world countries. I would say if there is an award for the most unloved shelter, this one would be a contender. Our beautiful town deserves better than this.
