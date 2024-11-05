She said coastal farming was beautiful and she wanted to share that beauty with more people.
“So I looked at glamping and the walk ... [and something] where I could do food because I love making food.”
The walk is fully catered and includes accommodation with the Pahi Coastal Walk team transporting visitors’ bags and preparing meals.
The walk is 26-34km and leads across the Pahi farm and Department of Conservation walkways.
Rural Women NZ said while the Pahi Coastal Walk started as Catherine’s hobby project, it “quickly flourished into a fully fledged business”, and meant more hands were needed to manage the flood of visitors.
“This provided an opportunity to involve women whose partners were working on the farm in the business ... The ripple effect of the walk’s success has had a massive flow-on effect for Cath’s community,” Rural Women NZ wrote on its website.
“A partnership with Hike & Bike Coromandel has been hugely successful for both parties. Cath’s love of the land has created a sense of purpose that has transformed her life and lifted the community around her.”
The annual Rural Women NZ Business Awards have been developed to encourage and celebrate rural women, strengthen rural communities and nurture economic resilience in the regions.
Rural Women NZ national president Gill Naylor said there were seven award categories this year.
“We refreshed our award categories this year and the response to the two redefined categories, Experience Rural and Creative at Heart, has been excellent with this year’s awards attracting the highest-ever number of entries.”