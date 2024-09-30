A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one helicopter and one rapid response vehicle were dispatched the site of the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash on SH3 (Te Kuiti Rd) near Ireland Rd just outside Ōtorohanga at about 6.10pm.

“Three patients were transported to Waikato Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said one patient was in serious condition and two were in moderate condition.

A spokesperson for Greenlea Rescue Helicopter said a crew was dispatched to Otorohanga for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

“The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.”

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi social media alert was issued at 6.45pm, warning motorists that a section of SH3 near Golf Rd, Waitomo was closed because of the incident.

“A section of SH3 is closed between Otewa Rd and Mangarino St. Allow extra time and follow the detour,” the alert said.

An NZTA update posted at 8.25pm said southbound traffic was being detoured via Otewa Rd, Old Te Kuiti Rd and Mangarino St.

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for the detour.”

The road was reopened at 11pm.

