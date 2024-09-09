In a statement, police said the collision involved a car and a child on a Te Putu St driveway on Saturday.

According to the police statement, emergency services responded to the scene at about 12pm.

“The child was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced,” the statement said.

“Sadly the child was unable to be revived and died at the scene.”

According to the statement, a police Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews responded to a medical incident in Taupiri, Waikato, on Saturday at about midday.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.