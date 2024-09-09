Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Waikato: Child dies after driveway collision

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Quick Read
KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey.

A child has died after a driveway car collision in Taupiri, Waikato.

Police have revealed in a statement that driveway collision involved a car and a child.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the incident in Taupiri at 11.57am.

“We responded with two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, and one operations manager,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a statement, police said the collision involved a car and a child on a Te Putu St driveway on Saturday.

According to the police statement, emergency services responded to the scene at about 12pm.

“The child was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced,” the statement said.

“Sadly the child was unable to be revived and died at the scene.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

According to the statement, a police Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews responded to a medical incident in Taupiri, Waikato, on Saturday at about midday.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News